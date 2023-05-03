The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 98 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is batting .241 with four doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

In 70.0% of his games this season (21 of 30), Riley has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Riley has an RBI in 13 of 30 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored in 43.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 16 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

