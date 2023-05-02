Vaughn Grissom Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Vaughn Grissom (batting .281 in his past 10 games, with four RBI), take on starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Vaughn Grissom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Vaughn Grissom At The Plate
- Grissom is hitting .294 with a double and a walk.
- Grissom is batting .357 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Grissom has picked up a hit in 12 of 15 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- In 15 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Grissom has driven in a run in five games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 36 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Alcantara (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.34 ERA in 30 1/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.34), 37th in WHIP (1.187), and 49th in K/9 (7.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.