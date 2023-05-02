Sandy Alcantara gets the start for the Miami Marlins on Tuesday against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET at LoanDepot park.

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves' 45 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

Atlanta is third in MLB with a .449 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

Atlanta has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 150.

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Braves rank 23rd with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Atlanta averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

Atlanta has pitched to a 3.60 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

Braves pitchers have a 1.251 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (2-0) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins.

In five starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Elder has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Marlins W 6-4 Home Bryce Elder Sandy Alcantara 4/27/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Kyle Wright Braxton Garrett 4/28/2023 Mets W 4-0 Away Max Fried David Peterson 5/1/2023 Mets W 9-8 Away Spencer Strider Denyi Reyes 5/1/2023 Mets L 5-3 Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 5/2/2023 Marlins - Away Bryce Elder Sandy Alcantara 5/3/2023 Marlins - Away Kyle Wright Braxton Garrett 5/4/2023 Marlins - Away Max Fried Jesús Luzardo 5/5/2023 Orioles - Home Charlie Morton Dean Kremer 5/6/2023 Orioles - Home Charlie Morton Kyle Bradish 5/7/2023 Orioles - Home Spencer Strider Tyler Wells

