Monday's game features the Atlanta Braves (18-9) and the New York Mets (15-12) clashing at Citi Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on May 1.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (3-0) against the Mets and Denyi Reyes.

Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Braves have been favored 24 times and won 16, or 66.7%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered six games this season favored by -250 or more, and won each of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 138 total runs this season.

The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.37).

Braves Schedule