How to Watch the Kings vs. Warriors: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 7
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sacramento Kings will face the Golden State Warriors in a decisive Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
Kings vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: ABC
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
- In games Sacramento shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 42-15 overall.
- The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 20th.
- The Kings record just 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors give up (117.1).
- Sacramento has a 40-9 record when scoring more than 117.1 points.
Warriors Stats Insights
- The Warriors have shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 49.2% shooting opponents of the Kings have averaged.
- Golden State is 29-9 when it shoots better than 49.2% from the field.
- The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 23rd.
- The Warriors' 118.9 points per game are just 0.8 more points than the 118.1 the Kings allow.
- Golden State is 34-12 when it scores more than 118.1 points.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- The Kings are posting 123.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.4 more points than they're averaging on the road (118).
- Sacramento is giving up 120.1 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 116.
- In home games, the Kings are draining 0.2 more threes per game (13.9) than on the road (13.7). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to in away games (35.7%).
Warriors Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Warriors are putting up more points at home (119.7 per game) than on the road (118.2). And they are conceding less at home (111.7) than on the road (122.5).
- In 2022-23 Golden State is allowing 10.8 fewer points per game at home (111.7) than on the road (122.5).
- This season the Warriors are collecting more assists at home (30.5 per game) than away (29.2).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Matthew Dellavedova
|Out
|Finger
Warriors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Andre Iguodala
|Out
|Wrist
|Patrick Baldwin Jr.
|Questionable
|Toe
|Ryan Rollins
|Out For Season
|Foot
