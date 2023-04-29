Braves vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (18-9) and the New York Mets (15-12) at Citi Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Braves securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on April 29.
The Braves will look to Spencer Strider (3-0) against the Mets and Tylor Megill (3-1).
Braves vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
- This season, the Braves have won 16 out of the 24 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.
- Atlanta is undefeated in seven games this season when favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored 138 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.37 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 24
|Marlins
|W 11-0
|Spencer Strider vs Edward Cabrera
|April 25
|Marlins
|W 7-4
|Charlie Morton vs Bryan Hoeing
|April 26
|Marlins
|W 6-4
|Bryce Elder vs Sandy Alcantara
|April 27
|Marlins
|L 5-4
|Kyle Wright vs Braxton Garrett
|April 28
|@ Mets
|W 4-0
|Max Fried vs David Peterson
|April 29
|@ Mets
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Tylor Megill
|April 30
|@ Mets
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Jose Butto
|May 1
|@ Mets
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Max Scherzer
|May 2
|@ Marlins
|-
|Kyle Wright vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 3
|@ Marlins
|-
|Max Fried vs Braxton Garrett
|May 4
|@ Marlins
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Jesús Luzardo
