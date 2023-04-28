Wild vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Xcel Energy Center features the Minnesota Wild and the Dallas Stars facing off at 9:30 PM on Friday, April 28 ET, broadcast on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Stars are ahead in the series 3-2. The Stars have -105 moneyline odds against the favored Wild (-115).
Wild vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-115)
|Stars (-105)
|-
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have won 64.9% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (37-20).
- Minnesota is 37-20 (winning 64.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Wild's implied win probability is 53.5%.
Stars Betting Insights
- This season the Stars have been an underdog 22 times, and won 10, or 45.5%, of those games.
- Dallas has a record of 10-12 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Stars.
Wild vs. Stars Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|239 (23rd)
|Goals
|281 (7th)
|219 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (3rd)
|54 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (5th)
|46 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Wild Advanced Stats
- Minnesota's past 10 games have not hit the over once.
- During their past 10 games, the Wild's goals per game average is 1.0 lower than their season-long average.
- The Wild are ranked 23rd in the NHL with 239 goals this season, an average of 2.9 per contest.
- On defense, the Wild are one of the best squads in league play, conceding 219 goals to rank sixth.
- The team is ranked 14th in goal differential at +20.
Stars Advanced Stats
- The Stars are currently on a 10-game stretch of failing to hit the over.
- Over their past 10 games, Stars' game goal totals average 9 goals, 0.6 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Stars have scored the seventh-most goals (281 goals, 3.4 per game) in the league.
- The Stars' 215 total goals given up (2.6 per game) are the third-fewest in the league.
- They have a +66 goal differential, which is fourth-best in the league.
