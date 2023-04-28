After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Vaughn Grissom and the Atlanta Braves take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to David Peterson) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vaughn Grissom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate

  • Grissom is hitting .289 with a double and a walk.
  • Grissom has gotten a hit in 10 of 12 games this season (83.3%), including three multi-hit games (25.0%).
  • In 12 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • In five games this season, Grissom has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 37 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Peterson makes the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.36 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up hits.
  • In five games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 7.36, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .311 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.