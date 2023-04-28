Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Friday, Ozzie Albies (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has two doubles, a triple, seven home runs and seven walks while hitting .257.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 119th, and he is 41st in the league in slugging.
- In 19 of 26 games this season (73.1%) Albies has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- He has homered in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42.3% of his games this year, Albies has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (30.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 10 games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (37 total, 1.4 per game).
- Peterson gets the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 7.36 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.36, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .311 against him.
