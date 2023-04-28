Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Friday, Marcell Ozuna (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Marlins.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .085 with a double, two home runs and eight walks.
- In five of 18 games this season, Ozuna got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 18 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Ozuna has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in four games this year (22.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.30 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets give up the third-most home runs in baseball (37 total, 1.4 per game).
- Peterson (1-3 with a 7.36 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 7.36, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .311 against him.
