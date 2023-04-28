The Los Angeles Lakers are 4.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers have a 3-2 series lead. The matchup has a point total of 220.5.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -4.5 220.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

In 62 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 220.5 total points.

Los Angeles has an average total of 233.8 in its contests this year, 13.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Lakers have a 41-41-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Los Angeles has won 20 out of the 31 games, or 64.5%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Los Angeles has won 12 of its 14 games, or 85.7%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has played 57 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 220.5 points.

Memphis' contests this season have a 229.9-point average over/under, 9.4 more points than this game's total.

Memphis' ATS record is 40-42-0 this season.

The Grizzlies have been chosen as underdogs in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (15.8%) in those games.

Memphis has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in six games with those odds or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Memphis has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 62 75.6% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1 Grizzlies 57 69.5% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have gone 7-3 over their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

The Lakers have gone over the total in seven of their last 10 games.

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 21 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 20 times in 41 opportunities in away games.

The Lakers score only 4.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Grizzlies give up (113).

Los Angeles is 31-19 against the spread and 34-16 overall when scoring more than 113 points.

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis is 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests.

Five of the Grizzlies' last 10 outings have hit the over.

This season, Memphis is 25-16-0 at home against the spread (.610 winning percentage). Away, it is 15-26-0 ATS (.366).

The Grizzlies put up an average of 116.9 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up to opponents.

Memphis has put together a 28-13 ATS record and a 34-7 overall record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Lakers and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 41-41 10-5 44-38 Grizzlies 40-42 2-6 37-45

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Lakers Grizzlies 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 31-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-13 34-16 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-7 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-22 28-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 41-14

