Kevin Pillar Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Kevin Pillar (hitting .235 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Marlins.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Pillar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar has two doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .227.
- Pillar has had a base hit in nine of 14 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Pillar has had an RBI in five games this season.
- He has scored a run in four of 14 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.30).
- The Mets give up the third-most home runs in baseball (37 total, 1.4 per game).
- Peterson (1-3 with a 7.36 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 7.36, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .311 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.