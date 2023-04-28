The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers play in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at BB&T Center on Friday, April 28, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Bruins are ahead 3-2 in the series. The Bruins are listed with -175 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+150).

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-175) Panthers (+150) -

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have won 61 of their 76 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (80.3%).

Boston has a record of 38-12 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter (76.0% win percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bruins have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been made an underdog 21 times this season, and won nine, or 42.9%, of those games.

Florida has entered six games this season as an underdog by +150 or more and is 2-4 in those contests.

The Panthers have a 40.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 301 (2nd) Goals 288 (6th) 174 (1st) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

Boston hit the over once in its past 10 contests.

In their last 10 games, the Bruins are putting up 0.3 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Bruins net the second-most goals in the league, averaging 3.7 per game for a total of 301 this season.

On defense, the Bruins are the strongest unit in league play, allowing 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).

Their +127 goal differential is top-ranked in the league.

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers and their opponents hit the total on just one occasion over Florida's past 10 contests.

During their past 10 games, Panthers' game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 0.9 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the NHL.

The Panthers have allowed 3.3 goals per game, 272 total, which ranks 21st among NHL teams.

Their +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

