Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Phillies on April 28, 2023
Kyle Tucker is among the players with prop bets available when the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies meet at Minute Maid Park on Friday (starting at 8:10 PM ET).
Astros vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Framber Valdez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Valdez Stats
- The Astros' Framber Valdez (2-2) will make his sixth start of the season.
- He's going for his fifth straight quality start.
- Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- The 29-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.25), 31st in WHIP (1.156), and 27th in K/9 (9.6) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Valdez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|Apr. 22
|7.0
|8
|3
|3
|9
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Apr. 16
|6.0
|4
|5
|1
|7
|2
|at Pirates
|Apr. 10
|7.0
|3
|2
|2
|5
|5
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 4
|7.0
|8
|3
|2
|9
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Mar. 30
|5.0
|6
|0
|0
|4
|0
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 26 hits with three doubles, five home runs, 19 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .302/.421/.512 slash line so far this year.
- Tucker has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a home run, three walks and four RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Apr. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 24
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Apr. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Braves
|Apr. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has four doubles, three home runs, 19 walks and 12 RBI (22 total hits).
- He has a .229/.362/.365 slash line on the season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rays
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 24
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|at Braves
|Apr. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Braves
|Apr. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Brandon Marsh Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Marsh Stats
- Brandon Marsh has six doubles, four triples, four home runs, 11 walks and 13 RBI (26 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashed .338/.420/.675 so far this year.
Marsh Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 23
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 22
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
