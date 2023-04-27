Saddiq Bey NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Hawks vs. Celtics - April 27
Saddiq Bey could make a big impact for the Atlanta Hawks at 8:30 PM on Thursday against the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article we will break down Bey's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.
Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|8.5
|13.8
|10.3
|Rebounds
|3.5
|4.7
|4.3
|Assists
|--
|1.5
|1.6
|PRA
|--
|20
|16.2
|PR
|12.5
|18.5
|14.6
|3PM
|1.5
|2.0
|1.5
Looking to bet on one or more of Saddiq Bey's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Celtics
- The Hawks rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Celtics have conceded 111.4 points per game, which is fourth-best in the NBA.
- On the boards, the Celtics have given up 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Celtics have allowed 23.1 per game, second in the NBA.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics are fifth in the league, conceding 11.6 makes per contest.
Saddiq Bey vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/25/2023
|24
|12
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4/23/2023
|21
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4/21/2023
|27
|15
|8
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4/18/2023
|15
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4/15/2023
|24
|6
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4/9/2023
|15
|9
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|3/11/2023
|26
|17
|5
|0
|4
|0
|1
|2/6/2023
|30
|14
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|11/12/2022
|30
|10
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11/9/2022
|33
|18
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Bey or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.