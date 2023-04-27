Onyeka Okongwu and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks face the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 25, Okongwu put up nine points in a 119-117 win versus the Celtics.

With prop bets available for Okongwu, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.9 8.1 Rebounds 5.5 7.2 6.1 Assists -- 1 1.1 PRA -- 18.1 15.3 PR 13.5 17.1 14.2



Onyeka Okongwu Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Onyeka Okongwu has made four shots per game, which adds up to 8.7% of his team's total makes.

Okongwu's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.9 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Celtics have conceded 111.4 points per game, which is fourth-best in the league.

On the glass, the Celtics are ranked 18th in the NBA, giving up 44 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Celtics are second in the league, allowing 23.1 per game.

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/25/2023 27 9 4 3 1 1 1 4/23/2023 18 6 4 0 0 0 1 4/21/2023 23 4 5 1 0 3 0 4/18/2023 24 8 9 1 0 2 0 4/15/2023 19 3 5 0 0 0 0 4/9/2023 26 10 9 2 1 0 1 3/11/2023 23 11 8 2 0 1 0 11/16/2022 20 2 9 3 0 0 1

