The Atlanta Hawks are 7-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics have a 3-2 series lead.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 118 - Hawks 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 7)

Hawks (+ 7) Pick OU: Over (231)



The Celtics have covered the spread more often than the Hawks this season, sporting an ATS record of 44-35-3, as opposed to the 35-45-2 record of the Hawks.

As a 7-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Atlanta is 3-2 against the spread compared to the 18-20-1 ATS record Boston racks up as a 7-point favorite.

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, Boston does it less often (52.4% of the time) than Atlanta (56.1%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, a better tally than the Hawks have recorded (12-22) as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Atlanta is third-best in the league offensively (118.4 points scored per game) and ranked 25th on defense (118.1 points allowed).

The Hawks are 18th in the NBA in assists (25 per game) in 2022-23.

The Hawks make 10.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.2% from beyond the arc, ranking 24th and 21st, respectively, in the league.

Atlanta attempts 33.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 24.1% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 66.9% of its shots, with 75.9% of its makes coming from there.

