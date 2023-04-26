Vaughn Grissom Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Vaughn Grissom, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Vaughn Grissom At The Plate
- Grissom is hitting .270 with a double and a walk.
- In eight of 10 games this year (80.0%), Grissom has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 10 games this year.
- Grissom has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored in one of 10 games.
Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.56).
- The Marlins rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.3 per game).
- Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.84 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.176 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
