Wednesday will see the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers face off in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The Bruins are up 3-1. The Panthers are underdogs (+205) in this decisive matchup against the Bruins (-245).

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-245) Panthers (+205) -

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have compiled a 61-14 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -245 or shorter, Boston has gone 21-4 (winning 84.0%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 71.0%.

Panthers Betting Insights

This season the Panthers have won eight of the 20 games, or 40.0%, in which they've been an underdog.

Florida has not had a game so far this season as a bigger moneyline underdog than the +205 odds on them winning this game.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Panthers have a 32.8% chance to win.

Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 301 (2nd) Goals 288 (6th) 174 (1st) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Boston hit the over twice.

In the past 10 games, the Bruins have scored 0.3 more goals per game than their season average.

The Bruins' 301 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

The Bruins have allowed the fewest goals in league play this season with 174 (just 2.1 per game).

The team's goal differential (+127) paces the NHL this season .

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has gone over the total one time over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are scoring 0.2 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4 goals.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the NHL.

The Panthers have given up 3.3 goals per game, 272 total, which ranks 21st among NHL teams.

Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.

