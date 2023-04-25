The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy, who went 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy leads Atlanta in total hits (18) this season while batting .277 with 13 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 60th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Murphy has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has hit a long ball in six games this season (31.6%), homering in 7.3% of his trips to the dish.

Murphy has had at least one RBI in 47.4% of his games this season (nine of 19), with more than one RBI three times (15.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once nine times this season (47.4%), including four games with multiple runs (21.1%).

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings