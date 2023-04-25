After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Kevin Pillar and the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins (who will hand the ball to Bryan Hoeing) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Astros.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

  • Pillar has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .211.
  • In seven of 12 games this year, Pillar has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 12 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Pillar has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Marlins' 4.43 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Hoeing takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Marlins.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.
