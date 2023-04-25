The Atlanta Hawks are 13.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE. The Celtics hold a 3-1 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under set at 229.5 points.

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -13.5 229.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • Atlanta's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 229.5 points in 55 of 82 outings.
  • Atlanta's games this year have had a 236.6-point total on average, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Atlanta has gone 36-46-0 ATS this year.
  • The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (35.3%) in those games.
  • Atlanta has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +625.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 13.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Hawks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 42 51.2% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8
Hawks 55 67.1% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • Atlanta has gone 4-6 in its last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Hawks have hit the over seven times.
  • Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .439. It is 18-23-0 ATS on its home court and 18-23-0 on the road.
  • The Hawks put up seven more points per game (118.4) than the Celtics give up (111.4).
  • Atlanta has put together a 33-29 ATS record and a 39-23 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 3-3 43-39
Hawks 36-46 0-0 47-35

Hawks vs. Celtics Point Insights

Celtics Hawks
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 118.4
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 3
31-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-29
39-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 39-23
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
41-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-12
49-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 27-10

