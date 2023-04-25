The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies will hit the field against the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler at Truist Park on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank third-best in MLB action with 35 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks fourth in MLB, slugging .448.

The Braves have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.256).

Atlanta has the No. 6 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.1 runs per game (117 total runs).

The Braves' .337 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in baseball.

The Braves strike out 9.7 times per game, the third-worst average in MLB.

The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.32 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.243).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton (2-2 with a 3.22 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 22 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

Morton is aiming for his third straight quality start.

Morton is looking for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the hill.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 4/19/2023 Padres L 1-0 Away Charlie Morton Nick Martínez 4/21/2023 Astros L 6-4 Home Bryce Elder Hunter Brown 4/22/2023 Astros L 6-3 Home Kyle Wright Framber Valdez 4/23/2023 Astros L 5-2 Home Max Fried Cristian Javier 4/24/2023 Marlins W 11-0 Home Spencer Strider Edward Cabrera 4/25/2023 Marlins - Home Charlie Morton Bryan Hoeing 4/26/2023 Marlins - Home Bryce Elder Sandy Alcantara 4/27/2023 Marlins - Home Kyle Wright Braxton Garrett 4/28/2023 Mets - Away Max Fried David Peterson 4/29/2023 Mets - Away Spencer Strider Tylor Megill 4/30/2023 Mets - Away Charlie Morton Jose Butto

