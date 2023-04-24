Lightning vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, April 24, beginning at 7:30 PM ET and brodcast on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX. The Maple Leafs lead 2-1 in the series. Bookmakers give the Lightning -110 odds on the moneyline in this matchup against the Maple Leafs (-110).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-110)
|Maple Leafs (-110)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have gone 40-23 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a record of 40-26 (winning 60.6%).
- The Lightning have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this contest.
Maple Leafs Betting Insights
- The Maple Leafs have been made an underdog 16 times this season, and won 11, or 68.8%, of those games.
- Toronto has a record of 11-6 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The Maple Leafs have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|280 (8th)
|Goals
|278 (9th)
|252 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|220 (7th)
|71 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|53 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|45 (11th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Lightning Advanced Stats
- Tampa Bay has hit the over twice in its past 10 contests.
- In their last 10 games, the Lightning are putting up 0.9 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Lightning's 280 goals this season make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- The Lightning rank 14th in total goals against, conceding 3.1 goals per game (252 total) in NHL action.
- They're ranked 11th in the league with a +28 goal differential .
Maple Leafs Advanced Stats
- In Toronto's past 10 games, it has hit the over twice.
- In the last 10 games, Maple Leafs' games average 9.7 goals, 0.5 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) are the ninth-most in the NHL.
- The Maple Leafs have been one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, conceding 220 goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.
- Their fifth-best goal differential is +58.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.