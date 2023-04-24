How to Watch the Braves vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves take the field on Monday at Truist Park against Edward Cabrera, who is starting for the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank fourth in MLB play with 30 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Atlanta's .430 slugging percentage is ninth-best in baseball.
- The Braves are 10th in the majors with a .253 batting average.
- Atlanta ranks 12th in runs scored with 106 (4.8 per game).
- The Braves are seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .333.
- The Braves strike out 9.7 times per game to rank 24th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.0 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.47).
- The Braves have the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.289).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider (2-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- Strider will try to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/18/2023
|Padres
|W 8-1
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Blake Snell
|4/19/2023
|Padres
|L 1-0
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Nick Martínez
|4/21/2023
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Hunter Brown
|4/22/2023
|Astros
|L 6-3
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Framber Valdez
|4/23/2023
|Astros
|L 5-2
|Home
|Max Fried
|Cristian Javier
|4/24/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Edward Cabrera
|4/25/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Daniel Castano
|4/26/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Sandy Alcantara
|4/27/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Braxton Garrett
|4/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|David Peterson
|4/29/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Tylor Megill
