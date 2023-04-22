How to Watch the Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 3
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies face off in the opening round, with Game 3 coming up.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.
- Los Angeles is 38-20 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank second.
- The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies allow.
- Los Angeles is 34-16 when scoring more than 113 points.
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.
- Memphis has put together a 35-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank fourth.
- The Grizzlies score only 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers give up (116.6).
- Memphis has put together a 34-7 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Lakers have played worse at home this year, posting 117 points per game, compared to 117.3 per game when playing on the road.
- At home, Los Angeles is giving up 5.6 fewer points per game (113.8) than in away games (119.4).
- The Lakers are sinking 11.2 treys per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.9 more threes and 1.6% points better than they're averaging in away games (10.3 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies score more points per game at home (119.8) than away (114), and also give up fewer points at home (109.2) than on the road (116.8).
- At home, Memphis allows 109.2 points per game. Away, it gives up 116.8.
- The Grizzlies collect 1.1 more assists per game at home (26.6) than away (25.5).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dennis Schroder
|Questionable
|Achilles
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Foot
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Foot
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Steven Adams
|Out
|Knee
|Ja Morant
|Questionable
|Hand
|Brandon Clarke
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|Jake LaRavia
|Out
|Calf
