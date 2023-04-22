Avalanche vs. Kraken Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
The Colorado Avalanche visit the Seattle Kraken for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Saturday, April 22, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT. The series is tied at 1-1. The Avalanche are favored, with -150 moneyline odds, in this matchup with the Kraken, who have +130 moneyline odds.
Prepare for this NHL Playoffs First Round matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top.
Avalanche vs. Kraken Predictions for Saturday
Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Kraken 4, Avalanche 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+130)
- Total Pick: Over (6)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.7)
Avalanche Splits and Trends
- The Avalanche have finished 15-7-22 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 51-24-7.
- Colorado is 17-8-4 (38 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.
- Looking at the seven times this season the Avalanche ended a game with only one goal, they have a 2-2-3 record, good for seven points.
- Colorado has finished 3-10-1 in the 14 games this season when it scored two goals (registering seven points).
- The Avalanche have scored three or more goals 58 times, and are 46-9-3 in those games (to record 95 points).
- In the 35 games when Colorado has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it registered 48 points after finishing 23-10-2.
- In games when it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 32-12-4 (68 points).
- The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents 32 times, and went 17-13-2 (36 points).
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken have a 46-28-8 record this season and are 9-8-17 in games that have needed overtime.
- In the 28 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 36 points.
- This season the Kraken scored just one goal in 12 games and they've earned two points (0-10-2) in those contests.
- Seattle has four points (1-10-2) when scoring two goals this season.
- The Kraken have earned 96 points in their 56 games with more than two goals scored.
- This season, Seattle has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 30 games has a record of 20-7-3 in those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 33-18-4 (70 points).
- The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 26 games. The Kraken finished 12-11-3 in those contests (27 points).
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|10th
|3.34
|Goals Scored
|3.52
|4th
|9th
|2.72
|Goals Allowed
|3.07
|14th
|8th
|33.2
|Shots
|30.5
|20th
|13th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|27
|2nd
|6th
|24.5%
|Power Play %
|19.6%
|21st
|17th
|79%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.7%
|21st
Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
