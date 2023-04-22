The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time in action, battle Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley is batting .293 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 41st in slugging.
  • Riley has had a hit in 16 of 20 games this season (80.0%), including multiple hits five times (25.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 10 games this season (50.0%), Riley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 11 games this season (55.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 12
7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have a 3.35 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
  • Valdez (1-2 with a 1.80 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (1.80), 31st in WHIP (1.160), and 39th in K/9 (9).
