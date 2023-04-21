The Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) are scheduled to play on Friday at State Farm Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Dejounte Murray is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Celtics

Game Day: Friday, April 21

Friday, April 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Hawks' Last Game

The Hawks were beaten by the Celtics on Tuesday, 119-106. Murray scored 29 in a losing effort, while Tatum paced the winning squad with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dejounte Murray 29 6 6 4 0 7 Trae Young 24 3 6 2 0 2 Bogdan Bogdanovic 18 2 4 2 0 4

Hawks Players to Watch

Young is putting up team highs in points (26.2 per game) and assists (10.2). And he is contributing 3 rebounds, making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 33.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

The Hawks get 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game from Murray.

Clint Capela tops the Hawks in rebounding (11 per game), and puts up 12 points and 0.9 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 63.8% of his shots from the floor (sixth in league).

Saddiq Bey is averaging 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, making 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dejounte Murray 19.6 4.3 5 1.6 0 1.4 Trae Young 17 1.7 8.8 1 0 1 Clint Capela 10 8.4 0.5 0.9 1 0 Onyeka Okongwu 10.8 7 0.7 0.3 1.6 0.2 Saddiq Bey 10.7 4.8 2 1.2 0 1.3

