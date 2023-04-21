Hawks vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics hold a 2-0 lead in the series. The point total is 228.5 in the matchup.
Hawks vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-4.5
|228.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta has played 55 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 228.5 points.
- Atlanta's average game total this season has been 236.6, 8.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Atlanta's ATS record is 36-46-0 this year.
- The Hawks have come away with 12 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Atlanta has won four of its nine games, or 44.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Hawks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|43
|52.4%
|117.9
|236.3
|111.4
|229.5
|227.8
|Hawks
|55
|67.1%
|118.4
|236.3
|118.1
|229.5
|233.4
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 4-6 overall, in its last 10 games.
- The Hawks have hit the over in five of their past 10 outings.
- Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .439. It is 18-23-0 ATS on its home court and 18-23-0 on the road.
- The Hawks put up an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|26-30
|43-39
|Hawks
|36-46
|9-6
|47-35
Hawks vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Celtics
|Hawks
|117.9
|118.4
|4
|3
|31-11
|33-29
|39-3
|39-23
|111.4
|118.1
|4
|25
|41-22
|25-12
|49-14
|27-10
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.