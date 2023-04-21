When the Atlanta Braves (14-5) and Houston Astros (9-10) square of in the series opener at Truist Park on Friday, April 21, Bryce Elder will get the ball for the Braves, while the Astros will send Hunter Brown to the hill. The game will start at 7:20 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +100. The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (2-0, 1.53 ERA) vs Brown - HOU (2-0, 1.93 ERA)

Braves vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Braves vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 12, or 70.6%, of the 17 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have gone 12-5 (winning 70.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Braves have an 8-2 record over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have been victorious in one of the three contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Astros have played as an underdog of +100 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Austin Riley 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Matt Olson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+145) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st

