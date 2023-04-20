How to Watch the NBA on Thursday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The NBA Playoff lineup today, which includes the Philadelphia 76ers squaring off against the Brooklyn Nets as one of three matchups, is sure to please.
Today's NBA Games
The Brooklyn Nets face the Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers look to pull of an away win at the Nets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BKN Record: 45-37
- PHI Record: 54-28
- BKN Stats: 113.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- PHI Stats: 115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (20.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.3 APG)
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHI -4.5
- PHI Odds to Win: -191
- BKN Odds to Win: +163
- Total: 209.5 points
The Golden State Warriors face the Sacramento Kings
The Kings go on the road to face the Warriors on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- GS Record: 44-38
- SAC Record: 48-34
- GS Stats: 118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st)
- SAC Stats: 120.7 PPG (first in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: GS -6
- GS Odds to Win: -244
- SAC Odds to Win: +199
- Total: 240.5 points
The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Phoenix Suns
The Suns travel to face the Clippers on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAC Record: 44-38
- PHO Record: 45-37
- LAC Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)
- PHO Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- LAC Key Player: Russell Westbrook (15.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 7.5 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Deandre Ayton (18.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHO -3.5
- PHO Odds to Win: -169
- LAC Odds to Win: +144
- Total: 226.5 points
