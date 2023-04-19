On Wednesday, Marcell Ozuna (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has a double, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .085.

Ozuna has gotten a hit in four of 14 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

In 14 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Ozuna has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in three of 14 games so far this season.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 8 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

