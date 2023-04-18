The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Suns vs. Clippers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ

TNT, BSSC, and BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Suns outscore opponents by two points per game (scoring 113.6 points per game to rank 17th in the league while giving up 111.6 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA) and have a +170 scoring differential overall.

The Clippers have a +41 scoring differential, putting up 113.6 points per game (17th in league) and conceding 113.1 (12th in NBA).

These two teams score 227.2 points per game between them, 0.7 more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 224.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than this contest's total.

Phoenix is 42-39-1 ATS this season.

Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 games with a spread this year.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Devin Booker 28.5 -125 26.0 Devin Booker 28.5 -125 27.8 Kevin Durant 27.5 -120 27.0 Kevin Durant 27.5 -120 29.1 Deandre Ayton 17.5 -105 18.0

