Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (20) this season while batting .299 with 11 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 33rd and he is 11th in slugging.
- Olson has picked up a hit in 11 of 17 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.5% of his games this year, and 6.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Olson has had an RBI in 10 games this season (58.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (29.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this season (58.8%), including three games with multiple runs (17.6%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (50.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (70.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (30.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (60.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 18 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- The Padres will send Snell (0-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.62 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.62, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .327 against him.
