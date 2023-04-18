Maple Leafs vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday, April 18, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on . The Lightning have +140 moneyline odds against the favored Maple Leafs (-165).
Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-165)
|Lightning (+140)
Maple Leafs Betting Insights
- The Maple Leafs have gone 39-26 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Toronto has a 27-15 record (winning 64.3% of its games).
- The Maple Leafs have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have been an underdog in 16 games this season, and won six (37.5%).
- Tampa Bay has been at least a +140 moneyline underdog five times this season, and lost each of those games.
- The moneyline in this matchup implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Lightning.
Maple Leafs vs. Lightning Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|278 (9th)
|Goals
|280 (8th)
|220 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|71 (3rd)
|45 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|53 (16th)
Maple Leafs Advanced Stats
- Toronto hit the over once in its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Maple Leafs are putting up 1.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Maple Leafs net the ninth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 278 this season.
- On defense, the Maple Leafs have been one of the best squads in NHL competition, allowing 220 goals to rank seventh.
- The team's goal differential is fifth-best in the league at +58.
Lightning Advanced Stats
- Tampa Bay has gone over the total twice in its past 10 contests.
- During their past 10 games, the Lightning and their opponents are averaging 9.0 goals, 0.4 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Lightning's 280 total goals (3.4 per game) are the eighth-most in the league.
- The Lightning have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among league teams.
- Their 11th-ranked goal differential is +28.
