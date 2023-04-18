The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Hawks Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-10.5) 230.5 -520 +410 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-10.5) 230.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-10.5) 229.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-10.5) 228.5 -525 +410 Bet on this game with Tipico

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

  • The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and allow 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
  • The Hawks score 118.4 points per game (third in NBA) and concede 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.
  • These teams score a combined 236.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than this matchup's point total.
  • These teams surrender 229.5 points per game combined, one point fewer than this matchup's total.
  • Boston has put together a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.
  • Atlanta has covered 35 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

Hawks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG
Trae Young 24.5 -110 16.0
Trae Young 24.5 -110 26.2
Dejounte Murray 19.5 -115 20.5
Dejounte Murray 19.5 -115 24.0
De'Andre Hunter 13.5 -110 11.0

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Saddiq Bey or another Hawks player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Hawks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.