The Atlanta Braves and Sam Hilliard, who went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Sam Hilliard At The Plate

Hilliard is batting .348 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.

This year, Hilliard has totaled at least one hit in six of nine games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Hilliard has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (55.6%), including one multi-run game.

Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits

