The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Timberwolves 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

  • Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 8)
  • Pick OU: Over (224.5)
  • The Nuggets have covered more often than the Timberwolves this year, recording an ATS record of 44-36-2, compared to the 39-41-2 mark of the T-Wolves.
  • Denver covers the spread when it is an 8-point favorite or more 45.8% of the time. That's more often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 8 or more (40%).
  • Both Denver and Minnesota games have gone over the point total 45.1% of the time this year.
  • As a moneyline underdog this season, the Timberwolves are 21-22, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.

Nuggets Performance Insights

  • Offensively, Denver is putting up 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in league). It is surrendering 112.5 points per contest at the other end of the court (eighth-ranked).
  • The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 dimes per contest.
  • The Nuggets are sinking 11.8 three-pointers per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).
  • So far this year, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets. It has shot 36.1% three-pointers (27.1% of the team's baskets).

Timberwolves Performance Insights

  • Minnesota puts up 115.8 points per game and give up 115.8, ranking them 12th in the league offensively and 18th on defense.
  • At 26.2 assists per game, the Timberwolves are eighth in the league.
  • In 2022-23, the Timberwolves are 13th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.2 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.5%).
  • Minnesota attempts 61.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 38.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.6% of Minnesota's baskets are 2-pointers, and 28.4% are 3-pointers.

