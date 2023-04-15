The Golden State Warriors (44-38) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report as they ready for Game 1 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Sacramento Kings (48-34) at Golden 1 Center on Saturday, April 15 at 8:30 PM ET.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Warriors secured a 157-101 victory against the Trail Blazers. In the victory, Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 26 points.

The Kings head into this matchup after a 109-95 loss to the Nuggets on Sunday. Harrison Barnes scored 17 points in the Kings' loss, leading the team.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andre Iguodala SF Out Wrist 2.1 2.1 2.4 Ryan Rollins PG Out For Season Foot 1.9 1 0.5

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matthew Dellavedova PG Out Finger 1.5 0.4 1.3

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: ABC

Warriors Season Insights

The 118.9 points per game the Warriors average are only 0.8 more points than the Kings give up (118.1).

Golden State is 34-12 when scoring more than 118.1 points.

On offense, the Warriors have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 123.6 points per contest over that span compared to the 118.9 they've put up over the course of this year.

Golden State connects on 16.6 three-pointers per game (first in the league), 3.7 more than its opponents (12.9). It is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc (second-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.4%.

The Warriors average 113.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (11th in the league), and allow 111.4 points per 100 possessions (11th in the NBA).

Kings Season Insights

The Kings' 120.7 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up.

Sacramento is 40-9 when it scores more than 117.1 points.

The Kings have played worse offensively over their last 10 games, putting up 119.5 points per contest, 1.2 fewer points their than season average of 120.7.

Sacramento hits 1.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 13.8 (fifth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.5.

The Kings' 117 points per 100 possessions on offense rank first in the NBA, and the 114.1 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 23rd in the league.

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -1 237.5

