The Atlanta Hawks, Saddiq Bey included, will play at 3:30 PM on Saturday versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last time on the court, a 120-114 loss to the Celtics, Bey put up nine points and three steals.

In this piece we'll break down Bey's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.8 13.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 5.5 Assists -- 1.5 2 PRA -- 20 21 PR -- 18.5 19 3PM 1.5 2 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Saddiq Bey's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Saddiq Bey Insights vs. the Celtics

Bey's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.9.

The Celtics allow 111.4 points per contest, fourth-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Celtics have conceded 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Celtics have allowed 23.1 per game, second in the NBA.

The Celtics give up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Saddiq Bey vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 15 9 4 3 1 0 3 3/11/2023 26 17 5 0 4 0 1 2/6/2023 30 14 6 4 1 1 2 11/12/2022 30 10 2 2 2 0 1 11/9/2022 33 18 4 0 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Bey or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.