Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Royals - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Kansas City Royals, with Kris Bubic on the mound, on April 15 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Royals.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Kris Bubic
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .463, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .593.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks fifth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.
- Acuna is batting .600 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Acuna has gotten a hit in 11 of 14 games this year (78.6%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (57.1%).
- He has gone deep in 21.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 14), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has driven in a run in six games this season (42.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (21.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 57.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (28.6%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (71.4%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (85.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bubic (0-1) starts for the Royals, his third this season.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
