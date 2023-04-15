After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take on the Kansas City Royals (who will hand the ball to Kris Bubic) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Kris Bubic

Kris Bubic TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has two home runs and five walks while batting .083.

In three of 11 games this season, Ozuna got a hit, but only one each time.

He has gone deep in two of 11 games played this season, and in 4.9% of his plate appearances.

Ozuna has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings