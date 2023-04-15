The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +535 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are giving up 111.4 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA.

The Hawks score 118.4 points per game (third in NBA) and allow 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.

These teams rack up a combined 236.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 229.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than this matchup's total.

Boston has covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Atlanta has won 35 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 47 times.

Hawks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Trae Young 25.5 -105 26.2 Dejounte Murray 19.5 -110 20.5 De'Andre Hunter 13.5 -120 15.4 John Collins 11.5 -110 13.1 Bogdan Bogdanovic 11.5 -115 14.0

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Jalen Johnson or another Hawks player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Hawks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.