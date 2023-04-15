The Atlanta Hawks are 9-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Hawks vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 121 - Hawks 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 9)

Celtics (- 9) Pick OU: Over (230.5)



The Celtics have covered more often than the Hawks this season, recording an ATS record of 44-35-3, as opposed to the 35-45-2 mark of the Hawks.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 9-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 9 or more (never covered this season).

Boston's games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), less often than Atlanta's games have (46 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hawks are 12-22, while the Celtics are 53-21 as moneyline favorites.

Hawks Performance Insights

Atlanta is the third-best team in the NBA in points scored (118.4 per game) and 25th in points allowed (118.1).

This season the Hawks are ranked 18th in the NBA in assists at 25 per game.

In 2022-23, the Hawks are 24th in the league in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.2%).

Atlanta attempts 33.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 24.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 66.9% of its shots, with 75.9% of its makes coming from there.

