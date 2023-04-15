In Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers will be eyeing a win against Brooklyn Nets.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the 76ers vs. Nets matchup.

76ers vs. Nets Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center

76ers vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total 76ers Moneyline Nets Moneyline
DraftKings 76ers (-8.5) 214.5 -365 +300 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM 76ers (-8.5) 214.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet 76ers (-8.5) 215 -400 +280 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico 76ers (-8.5) 214.5 -360 +300 Bet on this game with Tipico

76ers vs. Nets Betting Trends

  • The 76ers average 115.2 points per game (14th in the league) while allowing 110.9 per outing (third in the NBA). They have a +354 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game.
  • The Nets have a +70 scoring differential, putting up 113.4 points per game (19th in league) and allowing 112.5 (eighth in NBA).
  • The teams average 228.6 points per game combined, 14.1 more points than this game's total.
  • These teams surrender a combined 223.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Philadelphia is 48-34-0 ATS this season.
  • Brooklyn has compiled a 42-39-1 ATS record so far this year.

76ers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG
Joel Embiid 33.5 -110 33.1
James Harden 20.5 -120 21.0
Tyrese Maxey 19.5 -110 20.3
Tobias Harris 13.5 +100 14.7
De'Anthony Melton 8.5 -105 10.1

