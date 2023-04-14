Sam Hilliard Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Royals - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sam Hilliard -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on April 14 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Sam Hilliard At The Plate
- Hilliard is hitting .333 with three doubles and three walks.
- Hilliard has gotten a hit in five of eight games this season (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his eight games this season.
- Hilliard has an RBI in one game this season.
- He has scored in four games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|1
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Royals' 4.30 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 14 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- The Royals will send Singer (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
