Having taken 10 straight on the road, the Colorado Avalanche play at the Nashville Predators on Friday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

The Predators-Avalanche matchup will air on ESPN+, BSSO, and ALT, so tune in to take in the action.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ALT
  • Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Predators vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/23/2022 Predators Avalanche 3-2 (F/OT) COL
12/17/2022 Avalanche Predators 3-1 COL
11/10/2022 Avalanche Predators 5-3 COL

Predators Stats & Trends

  • The Predators have allowed 229 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in NHL action in goals against.
  • The Predators' 216 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Predators have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Predators have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 23 goals during that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 -
Matt Duchene 71 22 34 56 60 35 52.9%
Tyson Barrie 84 13 41 54 44 31 -
Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0%
Thomas Novak 50 17 24 41 15 24 44.3%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

  • The Avalanche give up 2.7 goals per game (218 in total), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • The Avalanche have 266 goals this season (3.3 per game), 12th in the NHL.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 38 goals over that time.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nathan MacKinnon 69 39 68 107 46 42 44.4%
Mikko Rantanen 80 54 48 102 42 60 49.3%
Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 -
J.T. Compher 80 17 35 52 28 27 48.8%
Artturi Lehkonen 62 20 29 49 12 24 17.4%

