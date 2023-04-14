In one of the two exciting matchups on the NBA Play-In Tournament slate today, the Chicago Bulls and the Miami Heat take the court at FTX Arena.

The Miami Heat face the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls take to the home court of the Heat on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • MIA Record: 44-38
  • CHI Record: 40-42
  • MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)
  • CHI Stats: 113.1 PPG (22nd in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

  • MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)
  • CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (17.6 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 3.2 APG)

The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder hit the road the Timberwolves on Friday at 9:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • MIN Record: 42-40
  • OKC Record: 40-42
  • MIN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (18th)
  • OKC Stats: 117.5 PPG (fifth in NBA), 116.4 Opp. PPG (19th)

Players to Watch

  • MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (24.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.4 APG)
  • OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.5 APG)

