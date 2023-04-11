Ozzie Albies -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luis Cessa on the hill, on April 11 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luis Cessa

Luis Cessa TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is hitting .227 with a home run and two walks.

Albies has had a base hit in nine of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

In three games this year, Albies has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings